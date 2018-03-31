News

Coaches impact lives beyond the court

Scott Brown will keep searching for answers to the questions he continues to ask — what could he have done differently to prepare for Topeka-Hayden, what could he have changed in that first-round 4A Division II state boys’ basketball game that could have resulted in a different outcome.

Koester finds 'Greatest Showman' clever

Charles F. Koester of Marysville met Phinneas T. Barnum on Aug. 22, 1876, at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, and in his diary, Koester described the famous showman as “a clever man with a red stub nose, who talks sharp and quick but is very genteel.”