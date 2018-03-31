Area churches are celebrating with special Holy Week and Easter Sunday services this week.
Marshall County’s appraised value in 2018 grew to $754,317,400.
MidAmerica Nazarene University senior Tristin Wicks ended her collegiate basketball career recently with an NAIA third-team All-America award.
Spring sports seasons start Thursday and Tuesday for Marysville and most area schools.
Macy Doebele, a 5-foot-11 Hanover junior guard/forward, was named 1A Division 1 player of the year and Chris Beikmann was coach of the year by Sports in Kansas.
Scott Brown will keep searching for answers to the questions he continues to ask — what could he have done differently to prepare for Topeka-Hayden, what could he have changed in that first-round 4A Division II state boys’ basketball game that could have resulted in a different outcome.
What do Marysville and Meadville, Miss., have in common? A chess program.
A Republican-commissioned study released last week shows public school funding needs up to $2 billion in new state dollars to adequately educate Kansas K-12 students.
Marysville has events coming up in just a few months that will draw thousands of people downtown. Big Blue River Days, with the Big Blue BBQ and AutoFest, is the kickoff to summer.
Three players represented the Marysville Champions Chess Club at the Kansas State Championships Tournament in Lawrence March 10.
Send calendar information to Advocate, Box 271, Marysville, KS 66508, 785-562-2317 or skessinger@marysvilleonline.net.
Eight Easter egg hunts are planned at towns in Marshall County on Saturday.
Charles F. Koester of Marysville met Phinneas T. Barnum on Aug. 22, 1876, at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, and in his diary, Koester described the famous showman as “a clever man with a red stub nose, who talks sharp and quick but is very genteel.”
In recent years, the buzzword in politics has been “trans Welcome to Kansas election year 2018. An early look into the crystal ball of Kansas politics reveals that rural Republican voters will determine their party’s nominee for governor.
